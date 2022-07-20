Rigby Hot Classic Nights show raises $15,000 for Rigby seniors

RIGBY — The Rigby Hot Classic Night Car Show and Drag Race roared into Larry Wilson Park in Rigby on July 9. By the time all the chrome, smoke and noise cleared, the event had raised over $15,000 for the Rigby Senior Center.

The show was started 18 years ago as a way to help Rigby seniors raise money. It has grown rapidly, changed venues and become one of the biggest car shows in Idaho. This year was the biggest show yet, according to Hot Nights organizer Adam Hall.

“It’s certainly the biggest show we’ve ever had,” Hall told EastIdahoNews.com. “We counted about 500 different vehicles between car entries, drag racers, motorcycles and everything else that was part of the show. That’s more vehicles than we’ve ever had. Our previous record was just over four hundred.”

The large number of vehicles drew a large crowd of car lovers.

“The police department and the fire department did an estimate, and they’re saying between 10,000 and 12,000 people showed up for our event,” said Hall. “That’s as high as we’ve ever been, with that many people.”

Courtesy Adam Hall

Along with the record number of attendees and vehicles in the show, Hot Nights 2022 also drew plenty of profits which were donated to the Rigby Senior Center. The funds were gathered from car and vendor entry fees, raffle ticket sales, T-shirt sales, sponsor donations and donations made on the day of the show.

“Our goal was to break $15,000, and we did it by $100,” Hall said. “The amount of people who are in need of utilizing Meals on Wheels has increased and their expenses have also increased. So, we love (raising funds) for them every year because the cause is so worthy, and it’s awesome for us to be able to help that program move forward.”

The 2023 edition of the Rigby Hot Classic Nights Car Show and Drag Race is set for July 8, 2023. You can keep up with the latest news and developments by the show on Facebook.