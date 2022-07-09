Sheriff’s Office searching for clues about missing woman

IONA — A Jefferson County woman has gone missing, and deputies are searching for clues regarding her disappearance.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 40-year-old Genevette Garner of Roberts, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Garner left a vehicle at her parent’s residence in Iona last Tuesday, July 5, and had been communicating with family through text around noon that day.

Since that time, Garner has not been seen and her family has been unable to make contact with her.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Garner is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at (208) 529-1200.