Sugar City set to celebrate with Sugar Days event this weekend

SUGAR CITY — Sugar City residents will get together this Saturday at Heritage Park for Sugar Days, the annual event celebrating their community and the people in it.

The event brings together families and local businesses with the intent of honoring the proud heritage of Sugar City and its residents. It’s a day of games, food and fun for everyone.

“The idea is to have the community together and celebrate the heritage of Sugar City and get everybody together to come out and have an enjoyable time at the city park,” Sugar City spokesman Glenn Dayley told EastIdahoNews.com. “We get some local businesses to sponsor some activities and things. It’s a combination of heritage, historical celebration and a family and business celebration.”

The fun kicks off with a community breakfast at 7 a.m. Dayley said Sugar Days will also offer fun activities and games for kids, vendors adults can peruse for goods and services and much more.

“We’ll have five or six different types of inflatable activities,” he said. “We’ll have bounce houses, we’ll have an inflatable obstacle course and we’ll have inflatable bull riding activities. We’ll have some carnival-style games. We have all that and it’s all free for the kids.”

“We have vendors that will be out there, selling different products or offering different services,” Dayley added. “We’ll have food or crafts, pretty much any kind of who wants to open up a booth out there.”

Dayley said that they still have room for vendors. Interested vendors can contact Sugar City City Hall at (208) 356-7561.

Adam Forsgren, EastIdahoNews.com

The highlight of Sugar Days 2022 will be the awards ceremony honoring notable Sugar City residents. Joyce Cromar will be receiving the Distinguished Citizen award. Cromar has been responsible for keeping the Sugar City Cemetery in Moody up and running for 22 years. Recently, she was the driving force behind a fundraiser that procured $50,000 to replace a well pump at the cemetery.

“(Cromar) is an ideal resident,” Dayley said. “Over the years, she’s always found ways to serve the city and the other residents of the city on committees or helping to organize activities. Anybody would be happy to have her as a neighbor or in their town.”

Dave Thompson will be receiving the Public Servant of the Year award. Until recently, Thompson served on the Sugar City Planning and Zoning Commission and has given countless hours of service and hard work in an effort to improve the city.

“(Thompson) is a workhorse when it comes to city and civil government and how the city works,” said Dayley. “He served as the head of Planning and Zoning and he’s put in many, many, many hours of his own time, sacrificing lots of things in order to help everything from activities like Sugar Days to planning and zoning issues and controversies. He’s worked really well on anything he’s done and he’s got a lot of knowledge and wisdom and a lot of connections with people in the area.”

Dayley said events like Sugar Days are important to show recognition for residents who helped create the town’s heritage as well as what makes Sugar City a special place to live.

“I think the pioneer heritage and the small-town atmosphere and feel has allowed people to thrive here and find a closeness with their neighbors,” he said. “The community has stayed strong all these years. We’re seeing a lot of growth, but even in the midst of all that growth, (Sugar City) has found a way to maintain those kinds of close-knit relationships from neighbor to neighbor.”

Sugar Days 2022 kicks off at 7 a.m. in Heritage Park in Sugar City with a community breakfast. The opening ceremony and awards presentation is set for 11 a.m. The activities and games are free to the public.