Traffic backed up on I-15 near Fort Hall following crash

FORT HALL – Idaho State Police is investigating a crash on Interstate 15 north of Fort Hall.

The crash occurred at 9:48 a.m., according to an ISP spokeswoman. There aren’t many details available right now, but we know it happened in the southbound lane.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com multiple vehicles were involved. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Lt. Marvin Crain with ISP confirms the crash is a “significant incident.” Traffic is backed up in the area and the left lane is blocked, according to 511 Idaho.

EastIdahoNews.com is awaiting further information from Idaho State Police and will provide updates as we receive them.