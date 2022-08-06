Actress in critical condition following fiery car crash

(CNN) — A woman crashed her car into a house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday, setting both the vehicle, and the house on fire, officials say. A person with knowledge of the matter told CNN the driver was actress Anne Heche.

The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when she ran off the road and collided with a residence, Los Angeles Police Public Information Officer Jeff Lee tells CNN. The impact left the car engulfed in flames and the driver suffered burn injuries. She was taken to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics in critical condition. It took firefighters more than an hour to “access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure,” the LAFD said.

There were no other injuries reported.

CNN has contacted representatives of Heche for comment.

Heche first rose to fame on the soap opera “Another World,” where she played the dual role of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love from 1987 to 1991 and earned a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance. She followed that with roles in films like “Donnie Brasco,” “Six Days Seven Nights,” and “Wag the Dog.”

Her romantic relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late ’90s resulted in intense media attention at the time, much to Heche’s professional frustration. In a 2021 interview with Page Six, Heche said she felt “blacklisted” after going public with their relationship.

“I didn’t do a studio picture for 10 years,” said Heche, who dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000.

Heche has appeared in numerous television series more recently, including “The Brave,” “Quantico,” and “Chicago P.D.” She has several acting projects currently in post-production, according to her IMDB profile.