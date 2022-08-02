Autopsy completed in Pocatello ‘suspicious death’

POCATELLO — An autopsy ordered as part of the investigation into a “suspicious unattended death” was completed Tuesday.

The results of the autopsy are not expected for several weeks, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

RELATED | Pocatello police investigating suspicious death

The death was reported around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, July 31.

The deceased, a woman police have not yet identified, was reported dead at a residence on the 900 block of North 10th Avenue.

Police will not release any further information, including the identity of the woman until the investigation has been completed. Thus far, the investigation is not being labeled as criminal.