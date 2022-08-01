Pocatello police investigating suspicious death

POCATELLO — Officers with the Pocatello Police Department are investigating a suspicious death.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, July 31, officers were dispatched to 948 North 10th Avenue in Pocatello for a reported suspicious unattended death, according to a department news release.

The female, who has not been identified, was reported deceased and the circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation.

Investigators are requesting an autopsy pursuant to their investigation. There is no danger to the public.

No other information was released.