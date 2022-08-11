Biz Buzz Encore: Idaho Falls man wants you to experience a night at the movies from your own backyard

This Biz Buzz story was first published June 8, 2022.

All the spectacle of the movie theater brought to your home with The Mobile Movie House

Nathan and Jessica Weller in front of their 24-foot tall movie screen. | Courtesy Nathan Weller

IDAHO FALLS – Spending a night at the movies is one of Nathan Weller’s favorite things to do.

The 24-year-old Idaho Falls native has worked at various movie theaters in eastern Idaho over the last decade and so has his wife, Jessica, which is how they met.

Though Nathan loves the theater experience as an employee and customer, he tells EastIdahoNews.com there’s something that’s always bothered him about the customer service aspect.

“We walk in the door, and we’re like, ‘No one cares that we’re here.’ Everything’s just rough,” Nathan says.

He also says it’s expensive and crowded.

He looked into how he could improve the business model, and that led to the creation of The Mobile Movie House.

As the name suggests, the company brings the movie-going experience to your backyard. Nathan has a 4K laser projector and 24-foot high screen he can set up at your house for any occasion. He has access to a library of 500 different movies and can even provide popcorn at your request.

“We prefer that the customer provides the movie because technically we’re a rental service. We can avoid having to pay additional costs to a booking agency,” says Nathan. “That’s our legal workaround so we can save people money.”

The Mobile Movie House was a project two years in the making, and though it technically launched in January, the summer season is when business is expected to pick up. But Nathan is surprised at how good business has been since it started.

“We’ve had quite a few people reaching out. … We usually just operate on Saturday night because that’s what people prefer, but I’ve been pretty humbled because I never thought I’d get so much support out the door,” he says.

Nathan is thinking about opening his own drive-in one day, but for now, he says the mobile aspect of the business is a key component because there’s nothing else like it in the area and he’d like to see it continue for years to come.

“I think it’s an awesome service. I think it’s just really unique and it’s a fun time,” says Nathan.

Prices for booking a movie with The Mobile Movie House start at $200 and can accommodate as big a crowd as the customer wants. To sign up or learn more, visit the Facebook or Instagram page.