Burn and fireworks ban issued in Fremont County

ST. ANTHONY — A ban on fireworks and open fires has been issued in Fremont County.

The Board of Commissioners signed the ban Monday. It applies to all solid fuel open fires and prohibits the discharge of fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county until further notice.

The board cites dry weather and potential wildfires as reasons for the ban. It does not apply to propane and charcoal briquette BBQ grills and approved fire pits.