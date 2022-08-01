Burn and fireworks ban issued in Fremont County
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Published at
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.
ST. ANTHONY — A ban on fireworks and open fires has been issued in Fremont County.
The Board of Commissioners signed the ban Monday. It applies to all solid fuel open fires and prohibits the discharge of fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county until further notice.
The board cites dry weather and potential wildfires as reasons for the ban. It does not apply to propane and charcoal briquette BBQ grills and approved fire pits.