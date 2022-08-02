Driver not hurt after truck flips upside down in Bonneville County field

IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are investigating an unusual crash on the outskirts of Bonneville County.

A box truck hauling insulation is upside down in a field on South 1st East and 113 South. It happened at 4:12 p.m., according to Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com the driver pulled off the road onto soft gravel and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to flip over.

Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department says an ambulance was dispatched, but Lovell confirms there were no injuries.

A tow truck has arrived, as of 5:30, and deputies are working to get it towed away.