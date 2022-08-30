Family raising funds to help pay for funeral of man killed in I-15 crash

POCATELLO — The family of a Pocatello man who died in a car crash Saturday has created a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral.

Dallin Zuriel Overmeyer, 25, was pronounced dead after police say his Chevrolet Impala rolled into the shoulder of Interstate 15 near Pocatello just before 1 a.m.

The GoFundMe has a goal of $15,000 to pay for a casket, burial plot, burial cost, headstone and medical debt. In three days, the crowdsourcing efforts have raised $3,810.

“He was the most friendly and intelligent person ever,” a Facebook user wrote about Overmeyer. “I will miss him so, so much and any help would be appreciated. Thank you for all of your thoughts and prayers.”

One hour before the crash that claimed his life, Overmeyer published an extensive post on his Facebook page.

“Years and years of work on therapy taught me that I can be happy with myself,” the post reads. “I know how dark the world can be and I’ve tried to do small things to try and make people feel little snippets of happiness in case they are somewhere in the same abyss I might be in. I tell myself maybe I can make the difference for them that I so desperately desire would also happen for me.”

A funeral service will be held for Overmeyer on Sept. 2. It begins at noon at the Idaho Stake Center in Malad City, according to an obituary. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the same day at the same location.