It’s been 5 years since the total eclipse and here’s a look back

IDAHO FALLS – An unforgettable experience.

That’s what people across eastern Idaho felt as they looked at the summer sky on August 21, 2017. The sky went dark at 11:30 a.m. and we cheered with excitement as we watched the sun’s corona, the outer edges of the sun, shine its light around the moon.

Rexburg took the world stage for this once-in-a-lifetime event, where full totality took place.

The hype surrounding it lasted months. Many stockpiled groceries because of concerns about the number of people believed to be coming to the area. Toilet paper shortages were reported in some areas, a scene now familiar to us in a post-pandemic world.

The build-up came to a rousing climax that lasted a little over two minutes.

Today, Aug. 21, 2022, marks five years since that “unforgettable experience.” We thought it would be fun to take a look back at what happened.

Debbie Barrett

Brandi Niederer

Aimee Danielle

Rhonda Mac

Rhonda Mac

Daniel Jensen

Areli Trujillo-Morena Bermúdez

Traci Brown