Man charged with assault after allegedly hitting officer during bar fight

IDAHO FALLS – A man is in custody following a bar fight in downtown Idaho Falls early Saturday morning.

Nevin Ray Goodrum, 22, of Martin Alma, Washington, is charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting and obstructing. He appeared in Bonneville County Court Monday before Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert.

The fight broke out around 2:30 a.m. at Ford’s Bar on 444 A Street, according to court records.

It’s not clear what it was about but police report Goodrum started a fight with a group of men outside the bar. He allegedly pushed one of them and tried to hit him with his fist.

As officers tried to break it up, Goodrum “became enraged,” clenched his fist in a fighting stance and moved within 2 inches of the officer’s face, saying, “Get the f*** out of my face.”

The officer reportedly extended his arm to create some distance between him and Goodrum. That’s when police say Goodrum charged toward him and hit him in the chest.

“(Another officer) grabbed Nevin … around the waist and guided him to the ground,” says an affidavit of probable cause. “Nevin began to arch his back in an attempt to break away.”

Officers Tased Goodrum after he continued to resist.

They handcuffed him and “a hobble was placed around his legs.” He was arrested before being taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for jail clearance. He was then taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

One of the officers involved also went to EIRMC after complaining of hip pain.

Although Goodrum is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

His charges carry a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 31.