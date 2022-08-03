Man charged with assault after neighbor accuses him of rerouting his water

SWAN VALLEY – A Swan Valley Man appeared in court Tuesday after being charged with a felony due to an alleged fight with his neighbor.

Matthew Lee Roberson, 34, was charged with felony aggravated assault after he reportedly pointed a gun at the face of his neighbor who allegedly accused him of rerouting his water.

Court documents show Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a weapons call in May at an RV park in Swan Valley. They were told that the situation was no longer in progress and to could call the victim on the phone.

When they spoke to the victim, he told deputies he tried to take a shower that morning and was unable to use any water. He then went outside and “noticed that his neighbor had undone his water and made it, so he did not get any of the water,” according to court documents.

The man told deputies he went and knocked on his neighbor’s door, and the owner answered, who was identified as Roberson. The victim reportedly confronted him about the issue, and Roberson “stepped out of the trailer and pointed a gun directly at his face,” according to court documents.

The victim told deputies he “immediately left the area” and called deputies “every 10 minutes,” according to the deputy report.

When deputies contacted Roberson for an interview, he had a different version of the story.

He told deputies that “his water had also been removed and he did not know why.” He said that the victim had come over and knocked on his door, but he never answered it because “he did not want to deal with (the victim) on that date.”

Roberson reportedly told deputies he never saw the victim that day. Roberson affirmed there was no confrontation and “they did not actually see each other,” according to court documents.

A warrant was issued for Roberson’s arrest on July 26, and he was booked into the Bonneville County Jail. His bond was set at $15,000. He posted bail and was released.

During his initial appearance on Tuesday, a no-contact order was issued for the victim.

Though Roberson has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Roberson is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 12. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.