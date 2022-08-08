Man killed in dirt-biking crash in St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY – An 18-year-old man was killed Friday at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.

Keston Lane Newman, a resident of Monteview, passed away due to injuries sustained after a dirt-biking accident, according to law enforcement officials.

Details of the crash have not yet been released.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Terreton Stake Center, 1297 East 1500 North, in Terreton, according to his death notice. The family will visit with friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services; both visitations are at the church.

Interment will be held at the West Jefferson Memorial Cemetery.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.