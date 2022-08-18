Man on tractor dies after crashing into canal following medical emergency, police say

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday at approximately 2:42 p.m., on Rosenau Road near Stout Road in Latah County.

A Peterbilt tractor, driven by a 71-year-old male from Boise, was traveling southbound on Rosenau Road when the tractor left the roadway and impacted a drainage canal. It is suspected the driver experienced a medical emergency prior to leaving the roadway. The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

The 71-year-old male’s next of kin has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.