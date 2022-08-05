Outdoor events may be impacted by heavy rain this weekend

POCATELLO — Rain is expected to continue through Saturday likely affecting outdoor events, according to the US National Weather Service in Pocatello.

In a news release, the NWS said a plume of monsoon moisture has made its way into eastern Idaho which will bring rounds of showers and scattered thunderstorms.

On Friday, the heaviest rain will happen in the afternoon and evening in Oneida, Power, Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville, Teton, Caribou, Franklin, and Bear Lake counties. The rain could lead to localized flooding.

On Saturday, another round of heavy showers is expected to happen in Oneida, southern Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Bear Lake counties through early afternoon. A cold front dropping in from the northwest could generate a few strong thunderstorms across the Arco Desert into the Snake Plain.

“These showers and thunderstorms could impact outdoor events with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds,” the news release said.