Pocatello man tased, charged with battery on an officer, possessing drugs without prescription

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was tased and arrested after his aggression toward a local bartender and bar patron was redirected at an officer, police said.

Michael James Archer, 26, has been charged with a felony for battery on an officer for allegedly attempting to punch the officer twice. He was also charged with two felony counts of possession of a legend — or prescription — drug without a prescription.

Pocatello Police officers were dispatched to a bar on the 300 block of North Main Street just before 2 a.m. on July 27 following reports of a disturbance, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man, identified as Archer, had been involved in a physical fight with a bartender and another bar patron. Upon entering the bar, officers immediately identified Archer, who was yelling at another man and a bartender, the affidavit says.

Officers noted that they could tell Archer was “highly intoxicated and very agitated.”

Archer approached one of the officers, police reports show, waving his left hand in the officer’s face while holding his right hand near his pants pocket. The officer said Archer “squared up on me.”

The officer commanded Archer to back up and place his hands on the wall. But Archer did not comply, the affidavit says.

The officer tried to grab Archer’s wrist, but Archer pulled away, then turned around with his hands raised and said, “Come on,” challenging the officer to a fight. Archer then allegedly swung his right hand at the officer’s face. The officer moved his face out of striking distance, but Archer did strike the officer on the chest, knocking the body camera from the officer, police said.

The officer tried to pin Archer against the wall, but Archer got free and allegedly swung another punch at the officer.

After fully evading this punch, the officer pointed a taser at Archer and continued giving him commands to place his hands behind his back.

Archer put his hands behind his back but refused to turn around. While denying continued commands, Archer told the officers multiple times to “shoot me,” the affidavit says.

As Archer continued to be non-compliant and aggressive, the officer finally did deploy his taser, striking Archer in the stomach.

Once officers were able to subdue Archer, they spoke with witnesses.

One witness told officers that the incident began when Archer yelled at the bartender. The witness said a man Archer had come to the bar with tried to defuse the situation, but Archer struck his friend, knocking the friend’s prosthetic leg off.

As officers were searching Archer before taking him to jail, they found a medication bottle that did not belong to him inside his pocket.

Officers identified the pills inside the bottle as 400 milligrams of Metronidazole — a prescription strength antibacterial — and 300 milligrams of Gabapentin — a pain med that, when taken with two other specific prescription drugs, creates a high.

Archer was arrested and transported to Bannock County Jail. He was released on his own recognizance with court services Thursday.

No one involved required medical attention, according to the affidavit.

Though Archer has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty on all counts, Archer could face up to seven years in prison and $7,000 in fines.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a preliminary hearing on Monday.