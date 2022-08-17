Pocatello Regional Airport announces flight changes

The following is a news release from Pocatello Regional Airport.

POCATELLO — Pocatello Regional Airport is pleased to announce the return of our morning flight with the addition of an evening return flight Starting Oct. 6, Pocatello Regional Airport will have one daily departure at 6:40 a.m. and one daily arrival at 6:51 p.m.

“We are excited to announce this schedule change. The revised schedule will allow for increased connectivity by expanding travel destinations that were not reachable with the midday flight,” says Airport Manager Alan Evans.

In November 2021, the flight schedule was cut at the Pocatello Regional Airport from three daily flights to one midday flight. These cutbacks were due to lingering effects of the pandemic and a pilot shortage industry-wide.

“We have heard from many travelers requesting this change of schedule. We have appreciated the community’s support during a difficult time for commercial aviation and we are happy to be able to announce this change. We look forward to seeing full flights now that the schedule has been adjusted,” said Evans.

You can fly anywhere in the world from Pocatello Regional Airport and when you factor in free parking, the cost and time to drive to another airport, as well as the convenience of flying local, it makes sense to Fly Pocatello. Visit iflypocatello.com to book your flight.