Rick Hill clinches narrow victory in Fremont County Commissioner race

ST. ANTHONY – Rick Hill secured a narrow victory in a special election for Fremont County Commissioner District 3 Tuesday night.

Hill earned 51.8% of the vote for a total of 881 votes against his opponent, incumbent Jordon Stoddard, who had 48.1% of the vote for a total of 818 votes.

Tuesday’s results come months after Fremont County Clerk Abbie Mace asked a judge for a new primary election after a candidate ran for office in a district where he does not reside. Richard Roberson of Salem originally ran for the same seat with the other two candidates, only to learn after the fact that he didn’t live in the district.

Roberson trailed behind Hill and Stoddard during the May primary, finishing third. Despite finishing last, Mace said at the time Roberson received enough votes that it could have changed the outcome of the election.

Hill was not immediately available for comment. He will appear on the general election ballot in November.