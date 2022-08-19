UPDATE: Missing elderly man found safe

UPDATE

Idaho State Police have canceled an Endangered Missing Alert after Charles Kirby Hammond was found safe. Officials thank the public for calling in tips.

ORIGINAL STORY

CANYON COUNTY — Idaho State Police has issued an endangered missing person alert for an 80-year-old man last seen Friday morning in Canyon County.

Charles Kirby Hammond Jr. has Alzheimer’s disease and may be headed to Roseville, California or Greenville, South Carolina in a 2013 black Mercedes 350 with California license plate 6YHH978.

He was last seen wearing a yellow polo shirt, black sweatpants, a loose-fitting silver Rolex watch and gold aviator glasses. He uses a walker but it is not with him, according to Idaho State Police and he “has fresh surgical sites on his forehead.”

Hammond is 5’08”, weighs 185 lbs. and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Hammond’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 454-7531.