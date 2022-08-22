TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
88°
clear sky
humidity: 28%
wind: 2mph W
H 92 • L 89

Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
IMG 4311
A 27-year-old woman was cited for DUI after crashing into a home early Sunday morning. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning.

Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house.

IMG 4312
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Officers arrived and spoke with the 27-year-old driver who admitted to drinking alcohol before the collision, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman. Police say the driver provided breath samples with results of .088 and .080, above the legal limit of 0.08.

The driver was cited for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but the home sustained significant damage.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: