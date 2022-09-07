Blackfoot man arrested in Idaho Falls for allegedly attacking officers

IDAHO FALLS — A 25-year-old Blackfoot man was charged for allegedly resisting arrest multiple times and headbutting an officer.

On Sept. 2 at 7 a.m., an officer responded to an RV park off Lindsay Boulevard after getting a report about a man possibly under the influence of drugs, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department. The man was later identified as Karl England.

The reporting party had told dispatchers England was rummaging through other people’s property and had smashed a log against the glass of the RV park office.

When police arrived, they found England in front of the office door holding a large piece of wood. An officer asked him to put down the log. England did so and sat on it.

“I asked (England) why he was all wet, and he said he fell in the river. The male was not wearing any shoes or socks. I asked for his ID, and he said he didn’t have any. I asked what he was doing other than making a mess, and he said, ‘Making a mess,'” an officer wrote.

Officers observed England’s behavior was consistent with someone under the influence of a narcotic.

England began to walk away, and the officer told him not to go anywhere and to put his hands behind his back. England stopped and put his hands in his pockets. Another officer came to help. Both officers tried to put him into handcuffs.

“The male then said that he really didn’t want to be put in handcuffs right now. I told the male that he needed to listen, and he told me that he didn’t think I was a real cop,” court documents said.

The officer continued to ask England who he was, but he would not tell the officer. England started to tense up. Documents say it was clear that he was going to fight. Both officers took England to the ground and there was a struggle for some time. According to the criminal complaint, England tried to grab one of the officers in the genitals.

While the officers were attempting to put him in handcuffs, England tried kicking his legs.

“I then noticed a snoring noise coming from the male, and his arm went limp,” an officer wrote.

England had lost consciousness, and officers quickly used the opportunity to put England in handcuffs. As emergency responders were en route, England continued to go in and out of consciousness.

Officers continued to question England on his identity. He allegedly gave them several names, all of which turned out to be fake.

England was transported to a local hospital to get checked out.

While medical staff attended England, he tried to get up and leave multiple times. England finally calmed down at one point. According to documents, officers were adjusting his handcuffs, and England leaned forward and headbutted one of the officers.

An officer asked for his name again, and eventually, he got the name Karl England, which matched in the computer system. Dispatchers said there was an active city warrant for his arrest.

England was charged with felony assault or battery upon certain personnel and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer’s arrest. He was given a $30,000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. in the Bonneville County Courthouse.