Bonneville County prosecutor charges man with first degree murder
EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Crime Watch
Published at | Updated at
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office.
IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney has charged 41-year-old Mark Jason Bent with first degree murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old Idaho Falls man on September 3.
The identification of the victim will be released at the discretion of the coroner upon proper notification of next of kin.
RELATED | Suspect arrested after man is shot to death in Idaho Falls
Bent will have an initial appearance on the charge on September 6, at the Bonneville County Courthouse.
A preliminary hearing on the charge will be scheduled at that time.