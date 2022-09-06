Dave Matthews Band hasn’t played an Idaho concert in 12 years. It’s finally returning

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — When Dave Matthews Band last played Boise in 2010, it had been 12 years since the group’s prior Idaho visit.

After 12 more years, the band will do it again.

Dave Matthews Band has been scheduled to perform Nov. 8 at Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center Arena.

“An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is now underway at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com,” according to a press release. “Citi is the official card for the U.S. dates on the Dave Matthews Band 2022 Fall Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 9 a.m. local time until Thursday, Sept. 22, at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at fordidahocenter.com. Prices are $135 for general-admission pit, and $59.50, $75, $95 and $135 reserved. (Fees not included.)

Formed in 1991, Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets during its career. The group’s last Boise show was at ExtraMile Arena, then called Taco Bell Arena.

“Fans know what to expect when the Dave Matthews Band comes to town — a high-energy, high-enthusiasm performance that mixes fan favorites with a jam-band feel,” the Idaho Statesman wrote in a concert review. “… Before an estimated crowd of more than 8,000, Matthews and band rocked through a 2 1/2-hour set, closing with a 16-minute version of ‘Two Step.’

“It was the band’s first appearance in the Treasure Valley since 1998 — note to Dave: next time play outside somewhere, please — and in that time its catalog has grown so large that it is next to impossible for DMB to satisfy every fan’s personal playlist.”