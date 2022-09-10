EIRMC CEO takes new job in Jackson, Wyoming

IDAHO FALLS — The chief executive officer at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center will be taking a new job in Jackson, Wyoming in January.

Jeff Sollis has led EIRMC for the past five years and has been with the Idaho Falls hospital for nine.

On Friday, St. John’s Health in Jackson announced that after a thorough and inclusive process led by the Board of Trustees CEO Search Committee, Sollis had been chosen as the hospital’s next CEO.

The board identified Sollis as an ideal leader to guide the health care agency into the future as an independent community hospital system, according to a St. John’s Health news release.

“Jeff leads an exceptionally strong regional health system that has supported St. John’s Health as a steadfast partner for decades,” St. John’s Heath Board Chairwoman Cynthia Hogan said in the release. “He is a longtime trusted partner of many members of our management team and medical staff. Jeff is, quite simply, a star in the field of healthcare.”

Sollis will continue working at EIRMC through Nov. 3 in order to ensure a smooth transition while a national search is conducted to identify EIRMC’s next chief executive officer.

In the meantime, current EIRMC chief operating officer Nick Manning will act as interim CEO.

During his time at EIRMC, the hospital established the only Burn Center in Idaho, which has served thousands of regional patients over the last three and a half years. He also launched a Graduate Medical Education program for internal medicine, family medicine and psychiatry that has grown to become the largest GME program in Idaho.

Sollis was also instrumental in the expansion of pediatric services, and the addition of a the Ronald McDonald Family Room at EIRMC.

“I am very proud of the work we’ve accomplished at EIRMC to provide even more robust healthcare services for the people in our region,” Sollis said in an EIRMC news release. “It’s always been my goal to maintain a highly competent and caring workforce, recruit expert physicians, and build a system of care that allows people to receive high-quality services closer to home. I view my new role at St. John’s Health as a continuation to this sense of purpose.”