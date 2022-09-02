TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
90°
clear sky
humidity: 16%
wind: 7mph N
H 93 • L 91

Feeding Frenzy: Mexican Crazy Corn serves up sweet fire dishes, fresh nachos and more at the fair

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Feeding Frenzy

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This

BLACKFOOT — It’s a Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and EastIdahoNews.com is here for the party!

Over the next week, we’ll be showcasing local vendors serving up delicious food at the fairgrounds.

Today we’re stopping by Mexican Crazy Corn – a locally-owned business specializing in Mexican roasted sweet corn. Richard and Chris Johnson grow all the corn and sweet tomatoes used in their dishes and the queso sauce is their own secret recipe.

Mexican Crazy Corn sells corn sticks, corn cups, bacon cups and nachos. This year the eatery is introducing a new dish – the sweet fire crazy corn. It’s crazy corn in a cup covered in bacon, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, jalapenos, a lime wedge and a drizzle of honey on top. It was voted the best new fair food of 2022!

IMG 4414
Sweet fire crazy corn from Mexican Crazy Corn won best new fair food of 2022 at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Check it out in the video above and visit Mexican Crazy Corn all week at the fair. You can learn more on their website here.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs through Sept. 10. A map of all the food vendors is available here.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: