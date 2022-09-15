Husband and wife killed in plane crash had plans for cross-country trip

PRESTON — A husband and wife were killed in a plane crash Wednesday. Their bodies were found by local law enforcement and search and rescue crews.

In a news release Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office wrote the victims had been identified as a husband and wife from Oregon. The two were in the process of going on several cross-country flights.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday about a possible downed aircraft east of Preston near the Franklin County and Bear Lake County Line and found the aircraft later that day.

According to the sheriff’s office, at the time of the crash, the husband and wife were en route from Boise to Rock Springs, Wyoming. There is still a recovery team on the scene.

“We again express our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of the victims. We also continue to offer thoughts and prayers for the safety of our vigilant first responders,” said Franklin County Sheriff David Fryar in the news release.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the aircraft was a Vans RV-6A.

The names have not been released at this time yet as family members are still being notified.