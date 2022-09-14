Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for possible downed aircraft

PRESTON — A local sheriff’s office is searching for an airplane that may have crashed.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday about a possible downed aircraft east of Preston near the Franklin County and Bear Lake County Line.

The report has not been confirmed and both counties have Search and Rescue teams along with law enforcement on the ground searching in the area.

Sheriff David Fryar wrote that there are no other details but will release additional information as officials learn more.