Idaho Community Foundation grants over $220K to east Idaho organizations. Here’s who received money.
EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from the Idaho Community Foundation.
The Idaho Community Foundation is giving support to nearly 60 schools, senior centers and other community organizations with more than $220,000 in grants through its Forever Idaho East program.
Grantees stretch from Lemhi County to Bear Lake County. One of the unique aspects about Forever Idaho grants is that they are flexible and can be used for the recipients’ greatest needs.
“Time passes between when someone applies for a Forever Idaho grant and when they receive it. Their needs may change during that time,” said Lisa Bearg, ICF’s Senior Philanthropic Advisor. “We want our grants to be as responsive as we can make them.”
This year’s Forever Idaho East grantees are:
Bannock County
Aid for Friends, Inc. – $7,000
Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council – $2,500
Idaho Regional Robotics, Inc. – $5,000
Idaho Trails Association – $2,000
Lee Pesky Learning Center – $2,000
Marsh Valley Cemetery District – $2,000
New Day Products and Resources – $5,000
Salvation Army Pocatello Corps – $5,000
Society of St. Vincent de Paul Holy Spirit Conference – $5,000
Valley Mission – $7,000
Bear Lake County
AJ Winters Elementary – $1,500
Bear Lake Senior Citizens Inc. – $7,000
Montpelier Community Foundation, Inc. – $2,000
Sixth Judicial District CASA Program, Inc. – $5,000
Bingham County
Bingham Arts Council – $1,500
Bingham Crisis Center for Women, Inc– $7,000
Idaho Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, Inc. – $3,000
Bonneville County
Bonneville High School – $1,500
Champ’s Heart, Inc. – $1,500
CLUB, Inc. – $5,000
College of Eastern Idaho Foundation – $5,000
Idaho Diaper Bank, Inc. – $6,100
Idaho Falls Arts Council, Inc. – $3,000
Idaho Falls Family YMCA– $10,000
Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen – $5,000
Idaho Foodbank Warehouse – $14,000
Museum of Idaho – $2,500
Seventh Judicial District CASA Program – $5,000
Shepherd’s Inn Corporation – $5,000
Swan Valley School District #92 – $3,000
Unbridled Hope, Inc. – $1,500
Butte County
Butte County Fair Board – $2,500
Butte County Joint School District – $5,000
Caribou County
Grace High School – $1,500
North Gem Education Foundation – $1,500
Custer County
Challis Arts Council, Inc. – $3,000
Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association – $2,000
Franklin County
City of Preston – $2,000
Franklin County Reading Association – $1,500
Larsen-Sant Public Library – $2,000
West Side School District #202 Education Foundation Inc – $2,000
Jefferson County
Giving Cupboard – $5,000
Lemhi County
Salmon Arts Council – $1,500
Steele Memorial Benefit Auxiliary – $3,000
Madison County
Madison Middle School – $1,500
Rexburg Free Clinic – $2,000
Oneida County
Oneida County Library – $2,000
Oneida Crisis Center, Inc. – $6,200
Oneida School District #351 – $5,000
Samaria Community Foundation – $2,000
Power County
American Falls School District #381 – $10,038
Arbon School District #383 – $3,000
Idaho Public Television, Inc – $3,000
Teton County
ABC – Above and Beyond the Classroom Teton Valley – $4,000
Mountain Roots Education – $1,000
Teton County Senior Citizens, Inc. – $5,000
Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition, Inc. – $5,000
Teton Valley Trails and Pathways, Inc. – $2,000