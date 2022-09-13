Idaho Community Foundation grants over $220K to east Idaho organizations. Here’s who received money.

The following is a news release from the Idaho Community Foundation.

The Idaho Community Foundation is giving support to nearly 60 schools, senior centers and other community organizations with more than $220,000 in grants through its Forever Idaho East program.

Grantees stretch from Lemhi County to Bear Lake County. One of the unique aspects about Forever Idaho grants is that they are flexible and can be used for the recipients’ greatest needs.

“Time passes between when someone applies for a Forever Idaho grant and when they receive it. Their needs may change during that time,” said Lisa Bearg, ICF’s Senior Philanthropic Advisor. “We want our grants to be as responsive as we can make them.”

This year’s Forever Idaho East grantees are:

Bannock County

Aid for Friends, Inc. – $7,000

Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council – $2,500

Idaho Regional Robotics, Inc. – $5,000

Idaho Trails Association – $2,000

Lee Pesky Learning Center – $2,000

Marsh Valley Cemetery District – $2,000

New Day Products and Resources – $5,000

Salvation Army Pocatello Corps – $5,000

Society of St. Vincent de Paul Holy Spirit Conference – $5,000

Valley Mission – $7,000

Bear Lake County

AJ Winters Elementary – $1,500

Bear Lake Senior Citizens Inc. – $7,000

Montpelier Community Foundation, Inc. – $2,000

Sixth Judicial District CASA Program, Inc. – $5,000

Bingham County

Bingham Arts Council – $1,500

Bingham Crisis Center for Women, Inc– $7,000

Idaho Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, Inc. – $3,000

Bonneville County

Bonneville High School – $1,500

Champ’s Heart, Inc. – $1,500

CLUB, Inc. – $5,000

College of Eastern Idaho Foundation – $5,000

Idaho Diaper Bank, Inc. – $6,100

Idaho Falls Arts Council, Inc. – $3,000

Idaho Falls Family YMCA– $10,000

Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen – $5,000

Idaho Foodbank Warehouse – $14,000

Museum of Idaho – $2,500

Seventh Judicial District CASA Program – $5,000

Shepherd’s Inn Corporation – $5,000

Swan Valley School District #92 – $3,000

Unbridled Hope, Inc. – $1,500

Butte County

Butte County Fair Board – $2,500

Butte County Joint School District – $5,000

Caribou County

Grace High School – $1,500

North Gem Education Foundation – $1,500

Custer County

Challis Arts Council, Inc. – $3,000

Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association – $2,000

Franklin County

City of Preston – $2,000

Franklin County Reading Association – $1,500

Larsen-Sant Public Library – $2,000

West Side School District #202 Education Foundation Inc – $2,000

Jefferson County

Giving Cupboard – $5,000

Lemhi County

Salmon Arts Council – $1,500

Steele Memorial Benefit Auxiliary – $3,000

Madison County

Madison Middle School – $1,500

Rexburg Free Clinic – $2,000

Oneida County

Oneida County Library – $2,000

Oneida Crisis Center, Inc. – $6,200

Oneida School District #351 – $5,000

Samaria Community Foundation – $2,000

Power County

American Falls School District #381 – $10,038

Arbon School District #383 – $3,000

Idaho Public Television, Inc – $3,000

Teton County

ABC – Above and Beyond the Classroom Teton Valley – $4,000

Mountain Roots Education – $1,000

Teton County Senior Citizens, Inc. – $5,000

Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition, Inc. – $5,000

Teton Valley Trails and Pathways, Inc. – $2,000