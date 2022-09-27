Internet services down at Bingham County Courthouse, local school district dealing with same issue

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public not to make a trip to the Bingham County Courthouse if anyone requires internet services.

“All the internet services within the courthouse are down right now. So we are not able to do any driver’s licenses or vehicle registration and inmate communication services at this time or basically anything that requires internet at the courthouse,” said Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver’s license office is currently closed due to the issue.

Hook said he is not sure what the outage cause is yet. The outage began around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.

“We just want the public to be aware,” he said.

Blackfoot School District #55 posted on Facebook, “Phones and internet are down in Blackfoot including schools in District 55. Our tech office is working with local communications providers to restore services.”

Hook said phones appear to be working within the courthouse and 911 calls have been tested on cellphones and also appear to be working.

There is no information yet at this time as to when services will be restored.

