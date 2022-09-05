ISP hiring troopers statewide, minimum starting salary $24 an hour

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police is Idaho’s only statewide full-service law enforcement agency with commissioned positions specializing in criminal investigations, highway safety and traffic enforcement, commercial vehicle safety, and alcohol beverage control.

ISP is looking for exceptional candidates to join a team of professionals dedicated to protecting and serving the people of this great state.

“ISP is an exciting career choice for those interested in joining law enforcement and those already serving in the profession and looking for more freedom and benefits,” said ISP Captain Chris Weadick. “The freedom our troopers have to serve statewide, the training and equipment they get for a number of specialty positions, that’s exciting for those who want a lot of variety and to be hands-on with promotions and salary increases as they progress through their career.”

“From continued education, excellent health and retirement benefits, and options that go right down to where they and their families want to live, ISP troopers have a lot of freedom and opportunity not found elsewhere, and those benefits make a difference.” Said Weadick.

Applications for the position of ISP Trooper opened today and will be accepted through September. Those interested in learning more can go here.

“Of course, the greatest thing about working as a trooper with the Idaho State Police is absolutely the people you get to work with. No doubt, the work can be tough, but people here truly enjoy each other and know that they provide a service that’s essential for healthy, successful communities. The people of ISP are proud to serve in Idaho and sincerely grateful for the support they receive from community members here. At the end of the day, that makes a real difference.” said Weadick

LATERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT APPLICANTS:

This is available for those holding a current POST Basic Patrol (or higher) Certificate, whether in Idaho or another state, and with at least three years law enforcement experience in patrol. If you are interested in applying for this position, you must take the on-line test no later than Tuesday, Sept. 6.

OPEN COMPETITIVE APPLICANTS:

If you are interested in applying for this position you must take the on-line test no later than Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Visit this website to apply.

Those interested in learning more about their area are invited to call their local ISP District office and ask to speak to a recruiter: