ISU announces VP for Advancement

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO — After an extensive national search, Idaho State University has appointed Cathy Wooton as Vice President of Advancement.

Wooton is currently the Senior Associate Vice President of Development and Alumni Relations at University of the Pacific.

For nearly 30 years, she has played a leading role at the institution, which has included growing fundraising productivity and increasing community involvement. At University of the Pacific, she has held leadership roles related to planned giving, parent philanthropy, annual giving, stewardship, advancement services, prospect research, as well as division-wide budgets and human resources.

“Cathy brings a wealth of leadership and direct experience to this role at our University,” said Idaho State President Kevin Satterlee. “She will enhance our advancement operations and increase our fundraising and overall engagement efforts. I am excited for the future of our University with the addition of Cathy’s strong leadership, enthusiasm, and talents.”

Wooton graduated cum laude from the University of the Pacific with a bachelor’s degree in diversified studies. She also holds certificates in leadership and management, and completed coursework related to gift and estate tax law.

“I am looking forward to becoming part of the Bengal family to help foster and enhance the student-centered culture and values that resonate so deeply with me,” said Wooton. “I am delighted to get to know the ISU communities, the region, and the rich array of alumni and donors who believe in the University’s value as an institution that improves lives through its academic mission. I look forward to working with President Satterlee, deans, faculty, the foundation board, the advancement team and the ISU alumni and donor family to enhance Idaho State through philanthropic and alumni engagement.”

Wooton’s first day at Idaho State will be later this fall.