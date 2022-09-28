Looking Back: Intercounty Highway Bridge in Twin Falls dedicated; school bus plunges into canal

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

ST. ANTHONY — A local senator and his friend made the front page news after leaving on a hunting trip that community members didn’t expect would be successful.

The Teton Peak wrote on Oct. 1, 1903, Senator C. H. Command and W. H. Barland, also known as Cock-tail Bill, took 15 or 20 bear dogs to Shot Gun Valley. They were going to be gone for at least three days or up to a little over two weeks.

“Their time of returning will depend largely upon how soon they get chewed up by a big black bear,” the local paper said. “Everybody expects to see them the next day after they see their first bear.”

A Montana hunter told the paper the last bear that Cock-tail Bill saw “frightened him so that he emptied a 30-30 straight up in the air.”

The Teton Peak added, “Of course, the senator, being fresh from the tenderloin districts, will not expect to make any great record upon this his first bear hunt.”

1926-1950

TWIN FALLS — The dedication of the Twin Falls-Jerome Intercounty Highway Bridge was set to take place Oct. 1, 1927, according to The Rigby Star.

The bridge was a privately owned toll bridge connecting Twin Falls and Jerome. Both places planned to hold celebrations following the dedication.

“The bridge is said to be the highest of its kind in the world, being 1,350 feet long with 700 feet between the towers,” the article stated at the time. “The height from the bridge floor to surface of (The Snake River) is 476 feet and to the bed of the stream, 502 feet.”

1951-1975

PRESTON — A Preston home belonging to Mr. and Mrs. Demar Day “burned to the ground,” the Preston Citizen announced on Oct. 1, 1964.

The Day family was not home when the fire started. The Preston Fire Department said the fire most likely ignited at the rear of the home between the house and a wood shed.

“The only thing saved from the house was an oil stove and a few personal effects,” The Preston Citizen mentioned. “Even clothes in the closets were burned.”

Firefighters fought the blaze for two hours in the afternoon and returned again that evening. Neighbors attempted to save part of the home during the blaze but were unsuccessful.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A school bus took a dive into an irrigation canal after a car failed “to yield from a stop sign,” the Idaho State Journal reported on Sept. 29, 1976.

The bus, driven by Norma Spraker, 63, was hit by Edna Morrell, 56, who was driving the car. No students were on the bus at the time of the accident. Chubbuck police said both vehicles landed in the canal.

“(Spraker) had to exit from the bus’ rear door after its nose was submerged,” the article explained. “Ms. Morrell’s car flipped and it’s rear end was submerged. She had to be pulled out of her vehicle.”

The drivers were taken to St. Anthony Community Hospital. Spraker was treated and released while Morrell underwent tests.

Morrell’s car was totaled and police estimate the bus suffered about $3,000 worth of damage.