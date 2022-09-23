Man appears in court after allegedly stabbing two men in the chest

IDAHO FALLS – A man appeared in court this week after reportedly stabbing two men in the chest after an argument.

Bryan Ramirez, 29, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery after Idaho Falls police were called to a home for reports of a stabbing on Aug. 28.

According to court documents, Ramirez had gone to the home “to confront (a male victim)” about alleged physical abuse of two young children.

A fight broke out between Ramirez and the man. A third man intervened, and Ramirez allegedly stabbed both victims, leaving them each with a “severe” chest wound.

One of the victims was treated for the wound that “missed major organs” and the other was rushed into emergency surgery with a “life-threatening stab wound,” according to police reports.

Ramirez told police he did not have a knife and did not stab anyone. Video footage obtained by officers reportedly shows Ramirez “swinging at both (victims) during the fight.”

Officers obtained a warrant for Ramirez’s arrest and he was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Sept. 8.

Ramirez posted $100,000 bail and a no-contact order was issued for the victims. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 27.

Though Ramirez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If convicted, Ramirez could face up to 30 years in prison.