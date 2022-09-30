Man sentenced for possession of meth and fentanyl

IDAHO FALLS — A local man has been sentenced after he was caught in a parking lot with drugs and the woman he was with turned him in.

Dustin James McGinnis, 32, was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison.

McGinnis was originally charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony grand theft by acquiring lost property, one count of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of misdemeanor providing false information to an officer.

As part of a plea agreement, the prosecution agreed to drop the last three charges and McGinnis pleaded guilty to two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.

Probable cause documents say that in March, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a Chevy truck with no plates in the parking lot of an Idaho Falls hotel.

When he approached the truck, he saw a man and a woman inside. The deputy states in court documents that he recognized the woman from “multiple narcotic and theft-related encounters.”

When he asked for the man’s name, he said it was “Joshua Bonson.”

The officer says in the police report that based on his training and “the behavior and answer to basic questions,” he believed that the man was giving him a fake name.

It was then that the woman spoke up and told the deputy, “He is lying and he has drugs on him.”

The woman told the deputy that the man’s name was Dustin McGinnis, he had a warrant out for his arrest, and that he had been trying to get her to “smoke a ‘dirty thirty’ with him.”

McGinnis told the deputy that he lied about his name because “he has a warrant.”

The deputy was able to confirm that McGinnis has a no-bond Idaho Department of Correction warrant out for his arrest.

When searching McGinnis, the deputy found “a pen that was hollowed out that contained approximately .88 grams of methamphetamine.”

During the search of the truck, the deputy found “one partial and one whole ‘dirty thirty’ blue circular pill” and “multiple ‘tooters’ used for inhaling narcotics.” Also found was a used syringe.

Inside of McGinnis’ wallet was a credit card that belonged to a woman that McGinnis said he did not know. McGinnis told the deputy that he had “just picked it up off the ground.”