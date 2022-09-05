Unique handcrafted coffee shop set to open soon in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Snake River Landing is anxiously awaiting the opening of Moose Ridge Coffee Co, the next business set to open in the mixed-use development.

The handcrafted coffee shop broke ground early this year and will be open to the public in the fall.

What makes this coffee shop different from the rest? It can be found in their motto, “Coffee closer to nature”.

Imagine a new coffee experience in the Idaho Falls area that brings you closer to hand-picked specialty coffee from around the world. Moose Ridge Coffee Co. sets out to do just that. Their beans are farm-sourced to ensure the highest quality of coffee, but also to ensure the fair treatment of coffee farmers.

Moose Ridge Coffee Co.’s menu features single-origin pour-overs that rotate seasonally to bring you fresh coffee beans from around the world, seasonally harvested, dried, and roasted in order to ensure that your cup of coffee is as close to the farm as possible. Each single-origin coffee is harvested from one single farm or one region, which brings unique and specific tasting characteristics.

The pour-over brewing method is one that takes precise care to bring out the unique tasting notes each coffee variety offers. This is coffee handcrafted from farm to cup. This is coffee closer to nature.

Alongside their seasonal, single-origin pour-over coffee, Moose Ridge Coffee Co. will also offer a full-service coffee bar, including drip coffee, espresso, iced and cold brew coffee. They also feature a large variety of specialty loose leaf teas, a few breakfast and lunch offerings, and deliciously paired pastries baked fresh daily.

Being true to their desire to bring you coffee closer to nature, the menu is designed using only all-natural and wholesome ingredients.

“Our menu focuses on quality over quantity and elevates simple natural ingredients to bring you the best possible menu pairings with the best possible coffees and teas” said owner Kimberly Floyd. “We can’t wait for you to try what we have been brewing.”

“Moose Ridge Coffee Co. is a great addition to Snake River Landing,” said Snake River Landing’s Chief Development Officer Eric Isom. “We are excited for them to open their doors.”

Moose Ridge Coffee Co. is located next to Stockman’s Restaurant and Home2 Suites hotel, not far off the trails within Snake River Landing.

The growth within the mixed-use development is undeniable with the announcement of Idaho Eye and Laser Center and the opening of the Mountain America Center in the coming months.

Snake River Landing has a current daytime population reaching over 1,000 people with plenty of room for more.