WATCH: How to field dress a deer, elk or moose in a CWD management zone

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – Now that Chronic Wasting Disease has come to Idaho, Idaho Fish and Game is receiving lots of questions for hunters about what this means for hunters in the management zone (Units 14 & 15). Here are a few things to be aware of:

All hunters who harvest a deer, elk or moose in a CWD Management Zone are REQUIRED to have their animals tested by depositing the head at a designated drop off site. Here’s a map of drop-off site locations.

Carcasses or any part of a deer, elk, or moose harvested in Units 14 or 15 may not be transported out of those units except quarters or deboned meat that does not include brain or spinal tissue, and edible organs that do not include brains. To see other exceptions go to the CWD rules webpage. Note: More hunting units could be added to Idaho’s CWD Management Zone if the disease is detected in other areas.

In the video above, Officer Lucas Swanson offers some other tips, including demonstrating the gutless method and how to take a CWD sample.