1 dead in 2-vehicle collision near Rupert

RUPERT – A Rupert man is dead after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle east of Rupert Saturday night.

Idaho State Police reports the crash occurred at 6:55 p.m. on ID Highway 25 near mile marker 54.

A 26-year-old man from Rupert, whose name was not released, was headed east on Highway 25 in a Chevrolet sedan. He came to a stop in the left-hand turn lane and a 60-year-old man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, also from Rupert, tried to pass and hit the driver’s side of the Chevy.

The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet and was killed.

The road was blocked for about two and a half hours as emergency responders worked to clean up the wreckage. It remains under investigation.

ISP is grateful to the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, East End Fire Quick Response Unit and the Idaho Transportation Department for their assistance.