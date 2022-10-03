TODAY'S WEATHER
Submit a name to Secret Santa

A local Secret Santa is giving away $1 million this year. Nominate someone in need here.

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Secret Santa

Posted:

secret santa 2022 no logo

Secret Santa is back and this year he’s blessing more people than ever before.

An anonymous member of our community is giving away $1 million in cash, cars, gift cards and other items to deserving individuals in eastern Idaho.

READ: FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT SECRET SANTA

This is the eighth year in a row that the Secret Santa has asked EastIdahoNews.com to assist him in blessing others who have fallen on hard times. We need your help tracking down deserving people who have a real need, are doing the best they can and wouldn’t typically ask for a handout.

WATCH PREVIOUS SECRET SANTA SURPRISES HERE

Here are the rules:

  • You cannot nominate yourself. If you’re truly in desperate need of help, have someone else nominate you.
  • Recipients must live in eastern Idaho.
  • Nominations will only be accepted by using the form below. Phone calls, emails and messages to EastIdahoNews.com do not increase your chances of being chosen.
  • Nominations must be received by Dec. 20.
  • Secret Santa will decide who receives gifts and the East Idaho News elves will surprise recipients until Christmas
  • Most of the reactions will be recorded and shared on EastIdahoNews.com.
  • Before you submit a nomination, please read the answers to these frequently asked questions.

Click here to submit a name to Secret Santa.

