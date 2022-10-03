A local Secret Santa is giving away $1 million this year. Nominate someone in need here.

Secret Santa is back and this year he’s blessing more people than ever before.

An anonymous member of our community is giving away $1 million in cash, cars, gift cards and other items to deserving individuals in eastern Idaho.

READ: FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT SECRET SANTA

This is the eighth year in a row that the Secret Santa has asked EastIdahoNews.com to assist him in blessing others who have fallen on hard times. We need your help tracking down deserving people who have a real need, are doing the best they can and wouldn’t typically ask for a handout.

WATCH PREVIOUS SECRET SANTA SURPRISES HERE

Here are the rules:

You cannot nominate yourself. If you’re truly in desperate need of help, have someone else nominate you.

Recipients must live in eastern Idaho.

Nominations will only be accepted by using the form below. Phone calls, emails and messages to EastIdahoNews.com do not increase your chances of being chosen.

be accepted by using the form below. Phone calls, emails and messages to EastIdahoNews.com do not increase your chances of being chosen. Nominations must be received by Dec. 20.

Secret Santa will decide who receives gifts and the East Idaho News elves will surprise recipients until Christmas

Most of the reactions will be recorded and shared on EastIdahoNews.com.

Before you submit a nomination, please read the answers to these frequently asked questions.

Click here to submit a name to Secret Santa.