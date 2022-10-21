An Idaho man walking his dog discovered an alligator. Officials want to know where it came from.

NEW PLYMOUTH — An Idaho man made a startling discovery Thursday night while walking his dog in western Idaho.

The man told Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers that he was south of New Plymouth near SE First Avenue when he spotted something moving in the brush. A closer look revealed the movement was coming from a 3.5-foot alligator.

“The reporting party loaded the alligator into a nearby horse trailer and called Fish and Game, who picked up the animal (Friday) morning,” an IDFG news release says.

A man carries a 3.5 foot alligator that was discovered in brush near New Plymouth Thursday night. | Sammy Gillette

It is illegal to possess alligators or any crocodilian in Idaho and it is against the law to release captive crocodilians into the wild.

Fish and Game officers are trying to figure out how the reptile ended up in the brush.

“In all likelihood, this alligator got loose from someone, and we are interested in finding the owner,” said Regional Conservation Officer Matt O’Connell.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southwest Regional Office at (208) 465-8465 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.