Authorities offer condolences to family of deceased hunter from Idaho Falls

ARCO – A local family is mourning the loss of a hunter, whose body was found in Butte County after a 10-day search.

A news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office indicate Michael Faller’s body was found in the North Creek area of Butte County in an area with lots of trees and steep terrain.

The 73-year-old went camping with his wife on Monday, Oct. 17, according to family spokeswoman Ashley Countryman. Faller went hunting and checked in with his wife at lunchtime on Oct. 17 and 18. But he did not return to his campsite to check in on Oct. 19.

Snake River Search and Rescue teams were involved in trying to find Faller from the beginning. They’ve put in numerous hours and days of time and effort with multiple K9 teams and searchers.

Authorities say the search was a long and difficult process. Many of them were there for days at a time in cold temperatures, snow, fog, rain and other factors, which complicated search efforts.

“It was through the collaborative efforts and determination of the search teams we were able to bring this incident to a close,” the news release says. “The Butte County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue offer our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Faller. May God bless you and comfort you in this time of need.”

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is grateful to everyone who assisted.

Agencies involved in the search include Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Search and Rescue, Wyoming K9 Search and Rescue, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Search and Rescue, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Bonneville County Search and Rescue, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, Butte County Search and Rescue, Air Idaho, Lifeflight, John Muffett and numerous volunteers.