Missing Idaho Falls man found dead after 10-day search

IDAHO FALLS – The body of an Idaho Falls man who’s been missing since Oct. 19 was found Saturday.

Ashley Countryman, a spokeswoman for the family of Michael Faller, confirms to EastIdahoNews.com the 73-year-old man is dead. She didn’t have any other information and we’re trying to gather more details from law enforcement.

Faller went camping with his wife in the North Creek Road area of Butte County on Monday, Oct. 17, according to Countryman. Faller went hunting and checked in with his wife at lunchtime on Oct. 17 and 18. But he did not return to his campsite to check in on Oct. 19.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have been assisting the Butte County Sheriff’s Office in the search effort over the last 10 days.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide additional information when it’s available.