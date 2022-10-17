Bingham County officials call for coroner to resign

BLACKFOOT — Bingham County officials are calling for the resignation of Coroner James Roberts after he was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery.

In a letter released Monday afternoon, county commissioners, the prosecutor, sheriff, clerk, treasurer and assessor all called for Roberts to step down.

“The Coroner’s Office plays a very important role for Bingham County. These personal distractions must not interrupt the service that is provided by the Coroner’s Office,” the letter says. “Elected officials have a duty to serve Bingham County, when elected officials are facing criminal charges it places a burden on the county as a whole due to unwanted publicity and negativity. In order to best serve the citizens of Bingham County, and to protect Bingham County from the negative backlash, the elected officials join together and request the resignation of the appointed Bingham County Coroner, James K. Roberts.”

A warrant for Roberts’ arrest was issued out of Ada County on Oct. 13 and served Monday morning in Oneida County. Few details about the alleged crime have been released but court documents indicate Roberts is accused of grabbing a woman’s breasts in April.

Roberts, the former chief deputy coroner, won the Republican nomination for the office in May’s primary election. He has served in the role after being appointed when former Coroner Nick Hirschi retired.

Roberts has not responded to EastIdahoNews.com when asked for comment.

Here is the letter in its entirety: