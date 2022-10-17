Bingham County coroner charged with sex crime involving underage girl

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Coroner has been charged with a misdemeanor sex crime in Ada County.

James K. Roberts, 55, is charged with sexual battery, according to court records.

Because the charge is a misdemeanor, information regarding the alleged crime is limited. However, court documents indicate that on April 13, Roberts is accused of grabbing the breasts of an underage girl.

A warrant for Roberts’ arrest was issued out of Ada County on Oct. 13 and served Monday morning in Oneida County.

Roberts was arrested before being released on his own recognizance. A no-contact order has been issued barring Roberts from contact with the victim, court documents show.

EastIdahoNews.com attempted to reach Roberts for comment but has not received a response. We will update this story should we receive a statement.

Roberts, the former chief deputy coroner, won the Republican nomination for the office in May’s primary election. He has served in the role since following the retirement of former Coroner Nick Hirschi.

Though Roberts has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.