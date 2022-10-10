Blackfoot man gets plea deals covering 26 charges and two counties

POCATELLO — A man originally facing a total of 40 charges has reached plea agreements in Bannock and Bingham counties.

Cody Gene Anson, 30, has agreed to plead guilty to five charges — three felonies and two misdemeanors — in Bannock County, court records show. He has already pleaded guilty to another four felonies in Bingham Couty. In exchange, 13 other felonies and four misdemeanors will be dismissed between the two counties.

Court documents show that Anson will admit to felonies for domestic battery, witness intimidation and attempted strangulation and misdemeanors for second-degree stalking and a no-contact order violation in Bannock County. In Bingham County, he has entered a written guilty plea for charges of grand theft, malicious injury to property and two counts of burglary.

As part of the plea deal, the Bannock County Prosecutor will dismiss two felony counts of first-degree stalking, one felony for intimidating a witness and four persistent violator enhancements. Misdemeanor charges of second-degree stalking, domestic violence and violating a no-contact order will also be dismissed.

The Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed three felony counts of grand theft and felonies for burglary, commercial burglary and injury to a jail. A misdemeanor for operating a vehicle without the owner’s permission has also been dismissed as part of the agreement.

Anson has been arrested or cited 15 times over the past two years, primarily for charges involving the same woman. He is accused of stalking the woman, attacking her, and breaking into her home.

Most recently, he was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle and was involved in a high-speed chase with officers while a baby was in the vehicle. The vehicle belonged to the same woman.

As part of the plea agreement, the Bannock prosecutor has agreed to recommend any prison sentences be served concurrently. The defense is free to argue for a rider.

The Bingham prosecutor will recommend a rider.

Anson is scheduled for a change of plea hearing in Bannock before District Judge Rick Carnaroli on Oct. 24 and sentencing in Bingham before District Judge Darren Simpson on Dec. 5.

Two additional cases filed in Bannock County were not included as part of the plea deal. Charges in those cases include felonies for injuring a child, intimidating a witness, and a persistent violator enhancement. There are also 11 misdemeanor no-contact order violations included in those charges.