Man facing felony charges once agains violates no-contact order days after bonding out of jail

POCATELLO — A Blackfoot man already facing felony charges including stalking, domestic battery and intimidating a witness once again violated a no-contact order three days after posting bond.

Cody Gene Anson, 29, was already facing four felonies, including stalking and violating a no-contact order, related to a previous incident, according to charging documents.

Two counts of felony charges of stalking, intimidating a witness and domestic battery were filed against Anson in January, connected to a December incident.

Anson was released from jail on Feb. 25 after posting $25,000 bond.

On Feb. 28, around 1 p.m., officers with Pocatello police received a call from a woman claiming a front door security camera showed Anson at her home, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The woman told officers that she had an active civil protection order against Anson.

She also told officers that her roommate, the victim of Anson’s alleged previous crimes, was at the home.

Officers called the roommate, who confirmed Anson was there. She told officers that she works from home, a fact she said Anson was aware of.

Anson arrived at the home and parked in the driveway, she told officers, before approaching the front door and knocking. She said that she did not go to the door, so Anson left a pair of prescription glasses on the porch.

The glasses, the woman said, were taken from the residence during the December incident.

An arrested warrant for Anson was returned served on March 8, court records show.

Anson also faces outstanding charges related to an alleged robbery at Walmart in Blackfoot.

Although Anson has been charged with these crimes, it does not mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty of these latest charges, Anson would face up to six years in prison and as much as $15,000 in fines.

Anson is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing before magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman on March 28.