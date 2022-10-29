Drop off your unused or expired medication at these locations for National Drug Take Back Day

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health District.

IDAHO FALLS – On October 29th, the Drug Enforcement Administration and its state and local partners will hold the 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The DEA began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to remove medicines in the home that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse, and theft. Locally, the Idaho Office of Drug Policy, Eastern Idaho Public Health, College of Eastern Idaho, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, and Bonneville Youth Development Council are hosting a Take Back Day collection site event in Idaho Falls from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at College of Eastern Idaho.

Eastern Idaho Public Health will be providing education on opioids, naloxone, and safe storage and disposal of prescription medications. EIPH will also be distributing free medication lock boxes, Deterra drug deactivation pouches, and gun locks to community members.

The event will allow community members to safely and securely dispose of any unused, unwanted, or expired prescriptions and help prevent drug misuse in our state. All prescription drugs will be accepted, as well as over-the-counter and veterinary medications. The Take Back Day collection site will also accept vape pens, cartridges, or other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries in the device). Needles will not be accepted.

The Chubbuck Police Department is holding a similar event on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 5160 Yellowstone Avenue.

Nationally, over 16 million Americans misused prescription psychotherapeutic drugs in 2020, with misuse highest among young adults ages 18-25. Unfortunately, Idaho is not immune to this issue. In 2020, more than 70,000 Idahoans aged 12 and above misused prescription pain relievers. According to the 2019 Idaho Youth Risk Behavior Survey, nearly 23% of Idaho 12th graders reported that they had taken a prescription drug differently than how it was prescribed, or without a doctor’s prescription at all, one or more times in their life. While a majority of Idaho youth did not report misusing prescription drugs, of those that did, over 41% took or received them from a family member or friend, and over 60% misused the medication in their own home.

When left in a medicine cabinet, thrown away, or flushed, unused prescriptions can be dangerous to people, animals, and the environment. Help keep our community safe and healthy by dropping off your old medication on Saturday, October 29th

If you miss your local Take Back Day and need to dispose of prescription medications, visit one of the following year-round drop off location sites in eastern Idaho:

Idaho Falls Police Department & Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Building at 605 Capital Avenue.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 224 West Main Street in Dubois.

Custer County Courthouse at 801 Main Street in Challis.

Mackay City Hall at 203 South Main Street.

St. Anthony Police Department at 420 North Bridge Street

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 200 Courthouse Way in Rigby.

Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office at 206 Courthouse Drive in Salmon.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 145 East Main Street in Rexburg.

Rexburg Police Department at 24 East Main Street.

Teton County Sheriff’s Office at 230 North Main Street in Driggs.

To find other year-round drop off locations near you, visit the Idaho Office of Drug Policy website.