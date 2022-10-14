Former Wyoming man gets 30 days for role in Capitol breach

CASPER, Wyoming (AP) — A former Wyoming man who climbed through a broken window at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $1,500 in fines and restitution.

Andrew Galloway, 34, pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol for entering the Capitol about 11 minutes after supporters of then-President Donald Trump were able to overpower Capitol police and break into the building.

Galloway spent about 10 minutes inside, according to prosecutors and his attorney.

He was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Washington.

Galloway followed a crowd to the Capitol “with no intention of doing anything but having his voice join those of thousands of other peaceful protesters,” attorney Allen Orenberg wrote in requesting a probationary sentence. Galloway regrets his role in the events, his attorney wrote.

The FBI received a tip about Galloway’s participation in the breach, which happened as Congress was certifying the Electoral College votes that showed Joe Biden won the November 2020 presidential election over Trump. Investigators obtained a video that showed Galloway saying: “Yeah, that was us today; no that wasn’t Antifa,” court documents state.

Galloway, who previously lived in Cody, Wyoming, now lives in Nashville, Tennessee. He will be allowed to self-report to serve his jail time.

About 900 people have been arrested for their roles in the breach of the U.S. Capitol. More than 400 people have pleaded guilty to federal charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.