Fort Hall woman sentenced to probation, alcohol treatment for striking officer

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to striking an officer has been sentenced to probation.

Stoney High Eagle, 19, was sentenced to three years of felony probation for two felony counts of battery on a police officer, court records show. A prison sentence of two to three years was suspended by District Judge Rick Carnaroli.

RELATED | Fort Hall woman created a disturbance, tried to punch an officer at a motel, police say

Eagle was charged after two separate incidents this year, first in January and then again in April. Each time, she was reportedly drunk when she attempted to strike officers.

In total, she was charged with four felony counts of battery on an officer.

However, she reached a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. As part of that agreement, Eagle pleaded guilty to two counts, and in exchange, the other two charges were dismissed. Misdemeanors for petty theft and providing false information to an officer were also dismissed.

As part of her probation, Eagle has been ordered to complete a drug and alcohol treatment program and pay $991 in fees and fines.